UNRWA LIKELY TO ESTABLISH REPRESENTATION OFFICE IN TÜRKIYES CAPITAL

An agreement to establish a UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) representation office in the Turkish capital of Ankara is expected to be signed during Saturday's Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul, according to diplomatic sources.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini are expected to sign the "Agreement on the Establishment of a UNRWA Representation Office in Ankara between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and UNRWA" on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC.

The agreement will pave the way for opening a UNRWA office in Türkiye, according to information obtained from the Turkish diplomatic sources.

At a time when Israel's attacks on Gaza and Iran continue, Istanbul is once again hosting a highly significant event, drawing global attention to Türkiye.

Türkiye is hosting the 51st session under the theme The OIC in a Transforming World. The session is expected to be one of the most broadly attended meetings in OIC history.





