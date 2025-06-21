Erdoğan: Netanyahu’s Zionist ambitions serve no purpose other than dragging world into disaster

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held at the Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center.

He expressed confidence that the decisions taken by the Organization will once again demonstrate to the world the OIC's support for global peace and prosperity. Erdoğan emphasized that the impact of this critically important meeting would be felt not only in the member countries but, God willing, worldwide.

At the start of his speech, Erdoğan once again commemorated with mercy over more than 55,000 brothers and sisters martyred by the Israeli army in Gaza, more than 65% of whom were children and women.

He prayed for healing for 128,000 injured victims in the same attacks. He said Türkiye shares the pain and sorrow of the Palestinian people as its own and assured them that no matter how dark the oppression today, justice will prevail and victory will surely belong to the faithful.

Erdoğan expressed heartfelt belief that, by God's will, they will witness beautiful days when they talk about victories, joy, and peace instead of pain, oppression, and death.

Over the past two years, Erdoğan said, they have increasingly confronted Israel's policies of occupation, invasion, destruction, and massacre. Backed unconditionally by Western powers, Israel continues to drag the region into instability.

He recounted how Israel first attacked Gaza and the West Bank, turning Gaza into a massive ruin before the eyes of the world. Health facilities, schools, mosques, and churches were bombed.

People waiting for a sack of flour, a bowl of soup, or a piece of dry bread were brutally killed. Every day, hundreds of innocent civilians, mostly children and women, are deliberately martyred by Israeli forces. Two million people in Gaza have been fighting to survive for 21 months under conditions worse than Nazi concentration camps.

Erdoğan also stated that Israel targeted Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria alongside Gaza. Beyond air bombings, Israel tried to stir unrest in Syria by inciting various groups against the government, creating chaos there as well.

Since June 13, Israel's state terrorism has now targeted neighboring Iran. Erdoğan said clearly and unequivocally that with these attacks, Netanyahu's government has once again proven it is the biggest obstacle to regional peace.

He strongly condemned Israel's attacks on Iran and offered condolences on behalf of his country and nation to Iranian brothers who lost their lives in Israel's terrorist attacks, bombings, and assassinations.

Erdoğan expressed no doubt that the Iranian people, with their millennia-old history, solidarity in adversity, and strong state experience, will overcome these difficult times.

Erdoğan emphasized the need to understand that Israel's attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and most recently Iran, constitute banditry. He stated that Iran's defensive measures to protect its people from Israel's state terrorism are natural, legitimate, and lawful.

He added that it is becoming increasingly clear that these aggressive acts violating international law serve Israel's strategic policy of destabilization in the region. It is particularly significant that the attacks took place during a period of intensified negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Erdoğan accused Israel of hypocrisy for ignoring transparency and refusing inspection of its own nuclear program while dictating terms to others under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. He said Netanyahu's government aimed to sabotage the negotiation process with the attacks on June 13. These events also show that Netanyahu and his "murderous gang" do not want any issues resolved diplomatically.

Erdoğan further criticized Israel for attempting to spread war across the entire region instead of living peacefully alongside an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and geographical integrity.

He drew a parallel with Hitler's spark 90 years ago, which engulfed the world in fire, saying Netanyahu's Zionist ambitions today aim only to drag the region and the world into a great disaster.

He condemned attempts to violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, to usurp the historical status of Jerusalem, and the open discussion of plans to divide the region as moves in a sinister plan.

Erdoğan declared that they are fully aware of Netanyahu's intentions. Those who believe they can secure their safety by drowning the region in fire, conflict, chaos, and tears are chasing a futile dream.

Finally, Erdoğan said Israel cannot ensure its own security by threatening the security of its neighbors, and that Israel will slowly realize that its domestic calculations do not match reality. He added that Israel's claim to establish order in the region with its bloody hands reveals the blindness and darkness of its leaders.