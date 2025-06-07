Artifacts from Türkiye featured at Rome exhibition

Three artifacts and one replica from Türkiye are on display at a new exhibition in Rome, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry's General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museums said on Friday.

The exhibition titled "Cybele-Magna Mater Idaea tra Roma, Tunisi e il Mediterraneo" opened on Thursday. It has been organized in collaboration with the Colosseum Archaeological Park Directorate and Tunisia's National Heritage Institute.

The inclusion of Turkish artifacts in the exhibition space—visited by millions every year—is seen as an important opportunity for "promoting our artifacts and for strengthening our deep-rooted ties with Italy," according to the ministry.

Besides pieces unearthed from the ancient city of Zama in Tunisia, the exhibition features a total of 92 artifacts, including 30 from museums in Italy, three from the Vatican, four from Greece, two from the US, one each from Germany and Denmark, five from Bulgaria, and 10 from Belgium.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Nov. 5.





