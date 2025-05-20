Turkish president to attend informal summit of Turkic States in Hungary

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Hungary on Wednesday to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Türkiye's communications director said.

As part of the summit, which will be held under the theme "Meeting point of East and West," ongoing efforts to strengthen the institutional structure of the OTS will be reviewed and the adoption of various documents and decisions, including the Budapest Declaration, is expected, Fahrettin Altun said on X.

Erdoğan is expected to attend the meeting of the OTS Council of the Heads of State on the margins of the summit and to hold bilateral contacts with the participating heads of state and government, Altun added.

The informal summit of the heads of state of the OTS is scheduled to be held on May 20-21, 2025, in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Türkiye, alongside Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, is a member state of the OTS, while Hungary, alongside Turkmenistan and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is an observer state of the organization.