No delay in Istanbul peace talks as no meeting scheduled yet: Turkish Foreign Ministry

Though no meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations has yet been scheduled, the planned Istanbul peace talks is not postponed, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.

The sources noted that there is no scheduled meeting for the Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, so the question of a delay is not raised.

A Russian delegation at the technical level and some US officials are currently in Istanbul, the sources added.

Any confirmed meeting at any level will be made public, according to the sources.