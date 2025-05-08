Türkiye’s President Erdoğan welcomes Iraqi premier in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday officially welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, the head of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, and other officials attended the ceremony.

Erdoğan and Sudani, who have moved on to a bilateral and delegation-level meeting, are expected to hold a signing ceremony followed by a joint press conference.

Sudani's visit is expected to address relations between Ankara and Baghdad, as well as current regional and global developments, said the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday on X.

A meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will also take place.

It is expected that documents seeking to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields will be signed.