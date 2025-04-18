Istanbul Airport begins Europe’s first triple runway operations

A new era of simultaneous triple independent runway operations has begun at Istanbul Airport. With the new system, three aircraft will be able to take off and land at the same time. Türkiye has become the only country in Europe capable of performing this operation.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that they have taken a historic step in air traffic management at Istanbul Airport.

The "simultaneous triple independent runway operation" at Istanbul Airport officially began today with the takeoff of three planes at once.

Uraloğlu emphasized that with the activation of this system, the runways will be used more efficiently. He stated that the triple independent runway operation will speed up traffic flow at Istanbul Airport and increase its dynamic capacity. Uraloğlu noted, "Triple independent runway operations are already implemented in the United States. Istanbul Airport will be the first airport in Europe to launch this kind of operation." Three Turkish Airlines passenger planes successfully carried out the first implementation by taking off simultaneously.

Thanks to the triple independent runway operations, which are already used in the United States and now being implemented for the first time in Europe, the flight capacity of Istanbul Airport will significantly increase.

PREPARATIONS STARTED IN 2022

Uraloğlu mentioned that project work began in the last quarter of 2022. In 2023 and 2024, meetings, risk analyses, safety studies, and simulations were conducted in collaboration with EUROCONTROL, the State Airports Authority (DHMİ), the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, and Turkish Airlines.

Uraloğlu noted that all necessary preparations were completed based on the safety analysis report prepared by EUROCONTROL and added:

"A new airspace design was created, control systems were upgraded to accommodate triple operations, and airlines were informed. Our air traffic controllers were trained using a domestic and nationally developed simulator. The technology required to support triple runway operations is highly advanced and complex. The system includes advanced radar systems, precision navigation aids, and robust air traffic control protocols. All these components ensure the safe execution of simultaneous operations and uninterrupted continuation of both air and ground traffic. The system also includes automated structures that help forecast flight routes and flows, playing a key role in preventing runway incursions and ensuring smooth traffic management."