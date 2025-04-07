Türkiye to launch regional positioning system and develop local navigation app

Türkiye will establish a Regional Positioning and Timing System to reduce its dependence on foreign strategic infrastructure and strengthen its presence in space. Additionally, Türkiye will develop a locally known and used map and navigation application in international platforms.

According to information compiled from the Ministry of Industry and Technology's "2030 Industry and Technology Strategy," the widespread adoption of automation in industrial production, coupled with the increasing number of connected devices and systems, also brings with it cyber threat risks.

In this context, it is important to spread cybersecurity practices in the industrial sector, protect industrial automation systems from potential attacks, and secure sensitive data. The cybersecurity solutions to be developed with local technologies are expected to increase the security of Türkiye's digital infrastructure and enable it to be a strong player in the digital transformation process.

Critical functions across many areas In line with Türkiye's vision to reduce its dependence on foreign strategic infrastructure and strengthen its presence in space, the Regional Positioning and Timing System will be implemented. This system will provide precise location, navigation, and timing data through Türkiye's own satellites as an alternative to global systems such as GPS.

The system will play a critical role in areas such as ensuring the security of military operations, maintaining the continuity of civilian communication networks, smart transportation systems, and precision agriculture applications.

In this regard, steps are being taken towards pre-feasibility studies, the development of atomic clocks, improving the resilience of existing systems, satellite-based enhancement system efforts, and ultimately establishing the Regional Satellite Positioning System.

Additionally, the prototype of the rubidium atomic clock, produced in collaboration with TÜBİTAK National Metrology Institute and the Turkish Space Agency, is undergoing space qualification tests. The design of the CubeSat has also been completed, and production and procurement of its subsystems are underway.

These efforts are crucial for developing local and national atomic clocks for future satellites and providing more support to private sector initiatives.

Local map and navigation application will be developed On the other hand, the local development of national navigation systems, search engines, and digital platforms such as social media is crucial for strengthening technological independence, reducing external dependency, enhancing national data security, and ensuring that the economic benefits generated through these platforms remain within the country.

The plan is to reduce foreign dependency in these areas by having local entrepreneurs bring these platforms to life.

In this scope, a local map and navigation application will be developed that will meet Türkiye's specific needs in transportation, urban planning, and cultural sectors, while also contributing to the digital transformation process. This application will be known and used in international platforms.

In line with priorities such as ensuring digital independence and security, protecting local users, fostering fair competition, and securing infrastructure, it is also aimed to develop a Turkish-language large-scale language model and new generation AI-supported applications.