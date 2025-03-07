Türkiye against any actions that target Syrians' right to live in peace: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye opposes any actions that target the Syrian people's rights to live in peace and prosperity, said a Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday.

"We stand against any action that targets the right of Syrians to live in peace and prosperity. Türkiye remains steadfast in its support for the Syrian people and government," Oncu Keceli said on recent incidents that took place in Syria's Mediterranean province of Latakia.

Ankara urged that "such provocations" not to be allowed to become a threat to the peace in Syria and the region.

"Intensive efforts are underway to establish security and stability in Syria," said Keceli, adding that the tension in Latakia, along with the targeting of security forces, could jeopardize efforts to guide post-Assad Syria toward a future of unity and solidarity.





