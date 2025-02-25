Search for missing Malaysian Airlines plane 11 years after disappearance

The hunt for a Malaysian Airlines plane that went missing with 239 people on board in 2014 has resumed after nearly 11 years since its disappearance, local media reported on Tuesday.

Flight MH370 vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014, while flying from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, in one of aviation's greatest mysteries.

Now, nearly 11 years later, Ocean Infinity has launched a fresh search in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Perth, Australia's 9News reported.

Ocean Infinity's deep-water support vessel, Armada 7806, arrived approximately 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) off the coast of Perth over the weekend.

The hunt will cover 15,000 square kilometers over six weeks, focusing on high-priority areas where debris from the Boeing 777 may be located.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke, in December last, confirmed that Ocean Infinity would undertake the search under a "no find, no fee" contract, which means Kuala Lumpur will not bear any costs if no wreckage is found.

If the wreckage is discovered, the company will be paid $70 million.





