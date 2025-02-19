Turkish foreign minister to attend G20 foreign ministers meeting

The Turkish foreign minister will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Feb. 20-21.

Hakan Fidan will speak at sessions on the global geopolitical situation and G20 goals for 2025, addressing South Africa's G20 presidency and key outcomes, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

He is expected to outline Türkiye's stance on international and regional issues, including Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and the Russia-Ukraine war while highlighting the G20's role in addressing global challenges.

Fidan will also attend the 27th MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) foreign ministers' meeting.

South Africa assumed the G20 presidency on Dec. 1, 2024, and will hold it till November 2025.

The G20 includes 19 countries—Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the UK, and the US—along with the European Union and the African Union.