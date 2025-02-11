Erdoğan and Anwar discuss Gaza aid, boost bilateral trade to $10 Billion

In a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised Türkiye's leadership on the Gaza issue, emphasizing that no other country had provided as much humanitarian aid.

President Erdoğan also announced plans to increase bilateral trade between Türkiye and Malaysia from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Erdoğan reiterated calls for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian lands and compensate for the damage caused, stressing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.