Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership

Türkiye and Qatar joined the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development, expanding the bloc to seven countries.

On Sunday, the fifth meeting of the partnership commenced in the Qatari capital Doha, according to the official United Arab Emirates (UAE) news agency WAM.

It was attended by Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

Also present were Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Egyptian Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, and Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour.

During the meeting, an official announcement was made regarding Türkiye and Qatar joining the integrated industrial partnership.

According to WAM, the inclusion of Türkiye and Qatar supports "the strategic developmental transformation witnessed by the partnership, which was launched from Abu Dhabi in 2022, reflecting the shared ambition of partner countries to enhance industrial integration, strengthen cooperation, and build a resilient, competitive and sustainable economy."

The agency described this expansion as "a pivotal step towards reinforcing regional industrial integration, as Qatar and Türkiye bring qualitative contributions that support the growth objectives and expansion of the industrial partnership."

The inclusion of the two countries is expected "to inject new momentum into the partnership, leveraging Qatar's abundant natural resources and technological capabilities alongside Türkiye's advanced industrial capacities," WAM said.

The report also highlighted that both nations "possess advanced industrial capabilities across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, textiles and ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, chemical fertilizers and phosphates, mining and metals, and the food industry."

The agency also noted that "Türkiye is a prominent economic power due to the diversity of its industrial sectors and economic resilience, with a GDP exceeding $1.1 trillion in 2023."

"Türkiye 's strategic location provides access to markets comprising over 1.3 billion consumers, in addition to free trade agreements it has signed with numerous countries to enhance its competitiveness," it added.

In addition, "Türkiye is a vital hub for global supply chains, with strong industrial potential in automotive, food processing, textiles, metals and advanced technological industries."

UAE Minister Al Jaber welcomed the inclusion of Qatar and Türkiye in the partnership during his address at the meeting.

"We are confident that this step will contribute to strengthening the shared interests of all member states, particularly given the leading industrial and economic standing of these two countries," he said.

Al Jaber emphasized that both nations have "a strong track record of success across various sectors, especially in industry, which plays a pivotal role in supporting high-value investment opportunities regionally and globally."

According to WAM, the meetings also witnessed the signing of several agreements and the announcement of strategic projects.

These projects aim to "enhance partnership and integration among member states in the fields of metal, pharmaceutical, and plastic industries, as well as the development of industries related to healthy foods."

Additionally, the initiatives seek to "drive innovation in biotechnology and support the electric and advanced technology industries," according to the agency.

Member states showcased their competitive advantages during the meetings, including advanced infrastructure, supportive policies and incentives available to investors.

The discussions also highlighted promising investment opportunities in strategic sectors, reflecting the commitment of partner countries to attract industrial investments and provide a favorable and stimulating investment environment to strengthen regional economic integration, WAM reported.





