Turkish president meets with his Pakistani counterpart in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Istanbul on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the Atatürk Airport State Guesthouse before Erdoğan's departure for Malaysia. Zardari, who was preparing to leave Türkiye, met with the Turkish leader prior to a scheduled press conference.

Details of their conversation have not been disclosed.