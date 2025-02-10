Erdoğan calls for new global order, blames Netanyahu for $100 bln Gaza damage

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during his official visit to Malaysia, emphasized the need for a new global order to tackle economic, trade, and security challenges. "From economy to trade, from diplomacy to security, we need a new approach and a global system that embraces everyone and values differences as a source of richness," he stated.

Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdoğan strongly condemned Israel's actions, asserting that "no one can or will be able to inflict a second Nakba on the Palestinian people." He highlighted that the financial cost of destruction in Gaza is estimated at $100 billion and held the Israeli administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government responsible.

"The Israeli administration must first be charged for the destruction they have caused, and only then can the reconstruction process in Gaza begin," Erdoğan said. He criticized Netanyahu's approach, stating, "Instead of looking for a place to relocate Gazans, whom he cannot uproot from their land, he should look for funds to cover the $100 billion in damage he caused in Gaza."

Erdoğan also stressed that Palestinian lands, homes, and workplaces seized by Israel and "rogue settlers" must be returned to their rightful owners. His visit to Malaysia is part of a larger regional tour, which will also include stops in Indonesia and Pakistan, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key global issues.