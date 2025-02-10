 Contact Us
Emine Erdoğan: A smoke-free future for healthy generations

Emine Erdoğan emphasized the dangers of smoking and e-cigarettes, highlighting their impact on health and the environment, and called February 9, World No Tobacco Day, a step toward a healthier future.

Published February 10,2025
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's wife, Emine Erdoğan, said, "I hope February 9, World No Tobacco Day, will be a starting step for healthy generations, a clean environment, and a sustainable future."

Emine Erdoğan shared a message on social media for February 9, World No Tobacco Day.

In her post, she stated, "Cigarettes and electronic cigarettes not only threaten individual health but also the future of our society and nature. Passive smoking puts the health of our children and young people at risk, while cigarette butts and chemical waste thrown into nature cause irreversible damage to the ecosystem. Today, I hope February 9, World No Tobacco Day, will be a starting step for healthy generations, a clean environment, and a sustainable future."