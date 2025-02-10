Emine Erdoğan: A smoke-free future for healthy generations

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's wife, Emine Erdoğan, said, "I hope February 9, World No Tobacco Day, will be a starting step for healthy generations, a clean environment, and a sustainable future."

Emine Erdoğan shared a message on social media for February 9, World No Tobacco Day.

In her post, she stated, "Cigarettes and electronic cigarettes not only threaten individual health but also the future of our society and nature. Passive smoking puts the health of our children and young people at risk, while cigarette butts and chemical waste thrown into nature cause irreversible damage to the ecosystem. Today, I hope February 9, World No Tobacco Day, will be a starting step for healthy generations, a clean environment, and a sustainable future."