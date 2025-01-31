TÜRKIYES TOURISM REVENUES IN 2024 HIT NEW RECORD OF $61.1B

Türkiye's tourism revenues in 2024 hit new record of $61.1B

Türkiye's tourism revenues in 2024 jumped 8.3% year-on-year to $61.1 billion, hitting a new historic high.

Türkiye welcomed 62.2 million visitors in 2024, up 9% on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.

Average expenditures per capita from visitors in 2024 were $972 in total, and $97 per night.

In 2024, visitors visited Türkiye mostly for "travel, entertainment, sporting, and cultural activities" with 64.9%.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad also rose 2.9% in 2024 on a yearly basis to 11.4 million.

"Our tourism revenues exceeded our Medium Term Program target of $61.1 billion in 2024 and reached the highest level in our history," said Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on X.

Stressing that the number of tourists Türkiye hosted last year beat forecasts, Yılmaz said: "This strong performance in tourism has revitalized economic activity, contributed to our balanced economic growth, provided employment opportunities for a large number of people, especially young people, and played an important role in improving the current account deficit through foreign exchange inflows.

"These effects strengthen our country's policies of disinflation and balanced and inclusive growth."

"We expect all these positive effects to continue in 2025, as we target $63.6 billion in tourism revenues," he added.