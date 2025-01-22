Restarting flights between Türkiye, key Libyan city after a decade set to boost commercial ties

The resumption of flights between Türkiye's commercial capital Istanbul and Benghazi, Libya after a 10-year hiatus is expected to strengthen commercial and cultural ties between the two nations, according to a senior official at Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board.

Turkish Airlines is operating three flights per week on the route, opening new avenues for trade and cooperation, according to Murtaza Karanfil, the head of the board's Türkiye-Libya Business Council.

"Libya is a strategic gateway to Africa, and the deep-rooted ties between our countries lay a foundation for economic cooperation," said Karanfil, who is also chairman of the Istanbul-based Karanfil Group.

Highlighting Turkey's strategic location, Karanfil described the aviation sector as more than just a means of transport, calling it "a bridge that facilitates cultural exchange."

"Türkiye's position will enable it to become a major force in global aviation," he added.

Karanfil also stressed Libya's pivotal role in regional development and Türkiye's readiness to share expertise in sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and energy.

"Africa is poised to lead global economic growth in the coming century. Türkiye is prepared to share its knowledge in infrastructure, healthcare, and energy with Libya," he said.

The newly relaunched flights are expected to offer fresh opportunities for Turkish exporters, enhance logistics infrastructure, and strengthen the presence of Turkish companies in the region, Karanfil added.

As part of the Foreign Economic Relations Board's activities, Karanfil said discussions were held with Libya's Reconstruction Fund and other state institutions during the inaugural flight.

"We're planning a business forum during an upcoming delegation visit. Together with Turkish contractors and businesspeople, we aim to engage with Libyan officials to support the country's post-conflict infrastructure and development projects," he said.







