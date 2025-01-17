 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye's national public broadcaster TRT to open bureau in Syria’s capital

Türkiye's national public broadcaster TRT to open bureau in Syria’s capital

Türkiye's TRT plans to open a bureau in Damascus, increasing its foreign bureaus to 19. The move, aimed at providing on-the-ground coverage of Syria, follows Türkiye's recent diplomatic re-engagement with Syria, including reopening its embassy and preparing to reopen its consulate in Aleppo.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published January 17,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYES NATIONAL PUBLIC BROADCASTER TRT TO OPEN BUREAU IN SYRIA’S CAPITAL

Türkiye's national public broadcaster TRT is set to open offices in the Syrian capital Damascus, bringing its total number of foreign bureaus to 19.

The initiative to establish the bureau was launched under the directive of TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

As part of its preparations, TRT has held discussions with the Information Ministry under Syria's post-Assad interim administration to address accreditation and official procedures.

The bureau will begin operations once the necessary permits are secured, allowing TRT to deliver on-the-ground coverage of developments from Damascus to global audiences.

After a long closure due to the Syrian civil war, Türkiye last month reopened its embassy in Damascus, and next Monday is due to reopen its consulate in Aleppo.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.