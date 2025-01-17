TÜRKIYES NATIONAL PUBLIC BROADCASTER TRT TO OPEN BUREAU IN SYRIA’S CAPITAL

Türkiye's national public broadcaster TRT is set to open offices in the Syrian capital Damascus, bringing its total number of foreign bureaus to 19.

The initiative to establish the bureau was launched under the directive of TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

As part of its preparations, TRT has held discussions with the Information Ministry under Syria's post-Assad interim administration to address accreditation and official procedures.

The bureau will begin operations once the necessary permits are secured, allowing TRT to deliver on-the-ground coverage of developments from Damascus to global audiences.

After a long closure due to the Syrian civil war, Türkiye last month reopened its embassy in Damascus, and next Monday is due to reopen its consulate in Aleppo.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.