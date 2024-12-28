Milestone reached: Türksat 6A enters operational orbit

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that Türkiye's first domestic and national communication satellite, Türksat 6A, successfully reached its designated 42-degree east orbit.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu highlighted that Türksat 6A had completed its orbital journey and reached its final "geosynchronous orbit" at 35,786 kilometers, following a successful final ignition at 05:00 local time.

The satellite had moved into its permanent orbit after a series of six firings, achieving its 42-degree east position.

Uraloğlu noted that the satellite would undergo further testing in its geosynchronous orbit and revealed that the satellite is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025.

He also emphasized that the Türksat 6A project, Türkiye's largest R&D initiative, would elevate the country to the status of an international player in satellite and space technologies.

He reminded that the satellite, which was launched from SpaceX's Cape Canaveral facility on July 9, had reached its temporary orbit in the 50-degree east region on July 20. Türksat 6A, largely produced domestically, underwent successful payload tests, all of which were completed with excellent results.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the Türksat 6A satellite is the outcome of a 20-year-long dream and will significantly contribute to Türkiye's presence in space. He explained that the satellite is not only a communication satellite but a key project shaping Türkiye's future in space and enhancing its global power.

He further explained that the high local content in the satellite's production is a result of the Technology Transfer Education Program initiated by Türksat. Under this program, Türksat engineers were involved in the design, production, and testing of earlier satellites, including Türksat 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A, and 5B.

In partnership with ASELSAN, TUSAŞ, TÜBİTAK UZAY, and CTECH, Türksat 6A was developed with fully indigenous components, ensuring that the country now has significant expertise in satellite production, which opens doors for global exports.

Minister Uraloğlu also mentioned that with the launch of Türksat 6A in early 2025, new regions, including Southeast Asia, will be covered by Turkish satellites, extending coverage to over 5 billion people worldwide.

This expansion will enable Türkiye to provide satellite services to more than 65% of the global population. The satellite will also enhance Türkiye's leadership in space and its role as a global power.