Türkiye’s 1st quantum computer to boost technological capabilities

Türkiye's first quantum computer will boost the country's technological capabilities and further solidify its major role in the tech arena.

The country's first quantum computer was commissioned in cooperation with defense firm Aselsan and the TOBB University of Economics and Technology (ETU) in Ankara. The computer will enable Türkiye to build its quantum computer market.

Aselsan and the university established a quantum technologies research laboratory in 2022 for the project.

Yusuf Bora Kartal, director of radar programs at Aselsan, told Anadolu that the first chips to be used in the project were prototyped in a production facility outside Türkiye.

Kartal said the development of the 5-qubit quantum computer at their laboratories marks an important milestone in the collaboration of Aselsan and TOBB ETU.

He noted that quantum computers not only have higher processing power but can complete far more complex tasks compared to regular computers.

He said a few countries can produce quantum chips and they are not easily procured, such as Germany, while infrastructures for quantum chip production exist in the US and China, which shows Aselsan and the TOBB ETU's developments in their own quantum technologies laboratory is of note.

Mehmet Unlu, a professor at TOBB ETU, told Anadolu that many sub-branches of engineering need to be brought together to develop quantum technologies, which was possible at TOBB ETU.

"Türkiye needs to make serious investments to produce an integrated circuit factory," he said, noting that production is of critical importance worldwide, as the infrastructure would be sufficient for quantum chip development.

"This is a great opportunity area for Türkiye," he added.

Unlu said participating in the technologies bears significance in lessening foreign dependence.

Professor Ali Bozbey at TOBB ETU told Anadolu that quantum technologies have become a growing trend in the world and the momentum of work carried out in this domain is also increasing in Türkiye, and the 5-qubit quantum computer the university developed with Aselsan constitutes a model for the country.







