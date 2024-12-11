Turkish President Erdoğan receives Ethiopian premier in Ankara

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the capital Ankara.

The meeting of the leaders with their delegations was held at the presidential complex, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

During the meeting, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, the head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun were present.

No further information on the meeting was provided by the officials.