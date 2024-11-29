Erdoğan: TRT World Forum crucial for global solutions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the opening of the TRT World Forum held at the Istanbul Congress Center.

In his speech, Erdoğan stated:

"This year marks the eighth edition of the TRT World Forum, which has become a brand in its field. I am greatly pleased to be here with you, distinguished participants, on the occasion of this forum, which is dedicated to the future of the world.

First and foremost, I want to express a truth. Our public broadcaster, TRT, is one of Türkiye's proudest institutions, with its human and values-oriented broadcasts that appeal to the entire responsible society. The TRT World Forum is a platform that brings diversity to the global intellectual climate. We view it not only as a space for discussion but also as a platform where solutions to the world's problems are concretized."

He continued: "We see that this platform, where critical issues are discussed on an intellectual level, is expanding every year and reaching more people, and we place great importance on this. I have learned that this year, more than 30 countries, including Türkiye, are represented by academics, politicians, civil society members, journalists, businesspeople, and opinion leaders.

Events like this, which break down barriers between people, are crucial in solving global issues that affect the future of all humanity. The more we speak and debate on a common ground based on mutual respect, the closer we get to finding solutions."

Erdoğan then addressed the theme of the forum, "A World at a Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformation," which clearly calls for discussions on the deep issues the world is facing and its transformation. "This theme also reminds us that the current system is unsustainable and that humanity needs a more just order," he added.

He expressed hope that the discussions at the forum would focus on the challenges facing the world, including technology, geopolitics, war, security, climate change, energy, economy, media, broadcasting, international law, politics, and diplomacy. "I wish that the meetings in these fields will be fruitful and lead to innovative solutions for our time's painful issues," he said.

Erdoğan also commended TRT's ongoing work, stating, "TRT is both memory and the future. I heartily congratulate the TRT management and everyone involved in organizing this wonderful program."

Erdoğan highlighted the global challenges, saying, "Today, the world is writhing in the grip of wars, conflicts, violations, and inequalities. It is undergoing a deep crisis of conscience and leadership.

Everywhere we look, we see instability, drama, and deepening injustices. In one city, two different lives are being lived at opposite ends. In neighboring countries, one enjoys prosperity and wealth, while millions struggle with hunger and poverty. From trade to diplomacy, the competition between states is becoming increasingly destructive and aggressive."

He pointed out that the crises in Gaza, Ukraine, West Africa, and South Asia are highlighting the fragility of the current world order. "But these crises also undeniably call for greater solidarity for humanity's common future.

As I always say, every crisis is also an opportunity. It is a window of opportunity for justice, peace, security, and stability. For those who can properly evaluate it, every crisis has the potential to herald a new era, a new beginning," he stated.

Erdoğan reflected on the lessons of history, noting, "One of the most important outcomes of the Second World War, in which millions of people lost their lives, was the establishment of the United Nations, the broadest platform where both large and small countries could come together.

But can we continue with this United Nations as it is? No. The United Nations must be completely reformed. The world cannot be left in the hands of just five permanent members. This change is urgently needed. The fate of 194 countries cannot be left to the discretion of just one of these five permanent members."

He emphasized that universal human rights declarations and the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after events like the Rwandan and Srebrenica genocides were significant steps in protecting human rights and prosecuting crimes against humanity.

Erdoğan also referred to Türkiye's role in the Alliance of Civilizations initiative, launched with Spain after the 9/11 attacks, as a historic step toward promoting dialogue.

"There are many institutions, organizations, and initiatives that have been created to prevent the recurrence of such pain, conflicts, and human rights violations in crisis periods or after them. These are valuable achievements for humanity and the future of all humankind," he stated.

Finally, Erdoğan acknowledged that despite these efforts, the real measure of success lies in the practical implementation and effectiveness of these institutions, which often operate with billions in budgets and thousands of employees. "What matters is the effectiveness of these institutions in practice," he concluded.