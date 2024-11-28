UN delegation visits Turkish prosecutors over killing of Turkish-American activist

A delegation from a UN Commission of Inquiry visited prosecutors in the Turkish capital on Thursday to review the investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in Palestine and collect evidence of alleged violations of international law.

Turkish prosecutors on Sept. 11 opened an investigation into the killing of Eygi, 26, who was shot dead by Israeli forces on Sept. 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara said that on Sept. 18, they received documents from Palestinian authorities related to the ongoing investigation.

These included the autopsy report, crime scene photos, and witness statements.

According to the prosecutor's office, the case is being investigated as premeditated murder under crimes against humanity.