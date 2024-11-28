Türkiye trains influencers on social media ad laws

The Ministry of Trade provided training to social media influencers about legal regulations concerning social media advertisements.

A "Responsible Social Media Influencers Training Program" was organized for influencers.

The program was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and the Advertising Self-Regulation Board.

The training included presentations on legal regulations related to consumer rights and social media advertisements, the structure and operation of the Advertising Board, and example decisions.

The program also covered topics such as the basic ethical and legal rules of marketing communication, responsible advertising principles, copyright, and personal data protection. Influencers were also educated on topics and posts to avoid.

Tax inspectors appointed by the Tax Audit Board provided information to participants about taxation and legal obligations related to social media activities.

Training will be provided to 1,000 influencers by the end of this year. The first session, which took place on November 25 at the Tax Audit Board's service building in Istanbul, lasted all day and was attended by influencers with 300,000 or more followers on their social media accounts. Seventy influencers who participated in the training successfully completed the program and earned certificates.

The training program is planned to be held face-to-face in Istanbul every two months throughout the year. The goal is to train nearly 1,000 influencers by the end of 2025.

The next training session is scheduled for January.