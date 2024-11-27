Türkiye 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist in an operation in northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

Sadiye Muhammed Ahmed, codenamed Hevi, had been active in the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since 2001.

The terror member, a ringleader in the group's intelligence wing, was targeted in Sinjar.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including infants, women, and children.



















