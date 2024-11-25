ERDOĞAN: NETANYAHU GOVT MURDERING WOMEN, CHILDREN IN GAZA ‘LIKE SERIAL KILLERS’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Monday condemned the Israeli government's actions and praised Palestinian women for their courage and resilience.

"The insane (Benjamin) Netanyahu government is brutally massacring dozens of women, children, elderly people, and infants every day, like serial murderers who derive pleasure from killing," said Erdoğan during a speech marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Ankara.

The president also expressed admiration for the courage of Palestinian women, emphasizing their strength in the face of violence.

"Amidst the barbarities perpetrated by the massacre network, the honorable women of Palestine are setting an example for the entire world and all women through their dignified resistance against the oppressor," the president added.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting Palestinian women, saying: "We will not hesitate to show our reaction and defend your most fundamental right to life, despite the pressures of the Zionist lobby."
















