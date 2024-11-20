Erdoğan: Biden’s recent missile decision will further escalate Ukraine war

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's made interview with journalists on his return from Brazil.President Erdoğan spoke with journalists on his return from Brazil, where he participated in the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

In his remarks, Erdoğan stated:



"We have just concluded our visit to Rio de Janeiro to attend the G20 Summit hosted by Brazil. After the summit, we shared our opinions on the summit's outcomes as well as other key issues. The G20 is a consultative platform representing 85% of the global economy and two-thirds of the global population.

You may recall that during Türkiye's G20 presidency in 2015, we raised critical issues such as counterterrorism, food security, migration crises, and energy security, which remain core challenges for humanity today.

We actively contributed to Brazil's presidency under the theme 'Building a Fairer World and a Sustainable Planet.' The summit's key topics focused on 'Fighting Hunger and Poverty' and 'Reform of International Institutions.'

We also discussed climate change and energy transformation. I emphasized Türkiye's moral and proactive stance in foreign policy during the summit, highlighting Israel's aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. Thanks to our efforts, strong language was included in the G20 Leaders' Declaration regarding Gaza. We also called for the removal of barriers to humanitarian aid for Gaza.

As you know, Türkiye is one of the largest humanitarian aid donors in relation to national income. We supported Brazil's 'Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty' initiative as a founding member and encouraged the G20 members to prioritize food waste reduction and Zero Waste initiatives. Over the past 22 years, through policies and projects, we have always stood by our citizens in need.

Türkiye has built one of the most inclusive social security systems in the world, fulfilling its social state obligations. Regardless of the country's economic conditions, we will never compromise on our social policies that embrace the poor, the destitute, and the marginalized. The second session of the summit focused on reforming international institutions.

We continue to see growing support for our approach that 'The World is Bigger Than Five.' The current system, which serves power and the powerful, can no longer meet its responsibilities. There is a clear need for a more democratic, broader, transparent, and accountable structure.

We emphasized the importance of stronger representation for developing countries in international financial institutions, including the IMF and World Bank. The G20 platform has proven effective in addressing global economic crises, and I firmly believe that with its decisive and solution-oriented approach, the G20 will help us overcome global challenges."

QUESTION: The G20 discussed the "Global Governance and Reform of Global Institutions" and "Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty." Türkiye is the world's largest donor in relation to GDP. Do you think the world is moving towards the point you've been advocating, and are the signs of a more just world becoming visible despite the chaotic global order?

"' A More Just World Is Possible' is our thesis, which we also published in a book to spread the message globally. Türkiye's position as the world's largest donor relative to its national income shows our sensitivity to international solidarity and our responsibilities in the fight against injustice. Türkiye has proven itself in humanitarian aid worldwide. The current global governance problems, the weakness of international cooperation, and power dynamics make it more difficult for the vision of a more just world to materialize.

The issues in the global system now lead to irreparable damages. We openly and clearly discussed this at the summit. The countries that have accepted our vision of a 'More Just World' also expressed their agreement. We must act swiftly to address this broken system before it plunges the world into disaster. If we compare our world to a giant ship sailing in open seas, we are pointing out the iceberg we see ahead from the deck.

If we don't steer the ship towards better, more just, and fair practices, we will crash into that iceberg. Therefore, governance reform is vital. It must be our collective priority as states to carry out this reform and build a more just world. Countries that resist these changes out of fear of losing privileges or sacrificing comfort are not just harming their own future but also the planet's future. We will continue to advocate that the world is bigger than five and that a more just world is possible."

QUESTION: At the G20 Summit, the main focus was hunger and poverty, and Türkiye has been ranked the world's largest donor based on national income. How do you interpret the fact that Western countries, which consume 70% of the world's resources, are behind Türkiye in addressing hunger and poverty?

"First and foremost, we are doing what we are supposed to do, and we will continue to do so without hesitation. Humanitarian aid has always been a priority for us in proportion to our capacity, and this will not change. Türkiye 's position as the leading donor in humanitarian aid relative to its GDP is a significant achievement on the international stage.

This showsTürkiye's commitment to humanitarian values and global solidarity. Our aid strategy is not based on geographical proximity or historical ties, but rather on a people-centered approach. We are also fighting to eliminate the underlying causes of the injustices that make people dependent on aid. Wars, terrorism, climate crises, and migration must be addressed before a lasting solution can be reached.

We say, 'Let's fight hunger and poverty globally, but also eliminate the root causes.' The failure of developed nations to contribute to humanitarian aid in proportion to their resources is a problem. The fact that Western countries, which control the majority of the world's resources, are lagging behind Türkiye in the fight against hunger and poverty reflects global inequalities. We cannot just stand by and watch them act this way. We will continue our efforts in humanitarian aid."

QUESTION: You met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva shortly after arriving in Rio. Can you share more details about your meeting, particularly regarding Gaza and bilateral relations?

"I have a sincere friendship with President Lula, and we share similar views on many issues, especially the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Relations with Brazil are growing in all areas due to the strength of our friendship. Before the summit, they suggested we have a meeting, and we held an inter-delegation meeting. Despite the geographical distance between our countries, our relationship is very close. We discussed the development of political, economic, and cultural relations between our countries.

We also explored potential cooperation in energy, agriculture, and technology to create a win-win relationship for both sides. We evaluated the importance of including 'Global Governance Reform' as a priority in the G20 agenda and expressed our satisfaction with Brazil's stance on the issue. Both Brazil and Türkiye are concerned that the United Nations is failing to fulfill its core responsibilities. The failure of the UN to prevent global crises and conflicts only strengthens various risks. We also discussed our proposal for a weapons embargo on Israel, especially regarding the Israeli aggression."

QUESTION: President Biden has allowed Ukraine to use U.S. Army Tactical Missile Systems in Russia. In response, France and the UK have supported this decision. Do you think this will lead to a global disaster?

"We do not support this decision and believe it is the wrong step. The Ukraine-Russia war should end through peace efforts, goodwill, and diplomacy, not through more weapons, more bloodshed, and more tears. President Biden's decision will only escalate the conflict and provoke a larger response from Russia. President Putin has already approved a doctrine allowing nuclear retaliation if Russia faces ballistic missile attacks.

These actions could bring the region and the world to the brink of a new and larger war. 'After me, the flood' is not a viable approach. Our expectation is that Ukraine and Russia will focus on peace, not provocations, in order to avoid further escalation. Any misstep in this volatile environment could trigger an irreversible disaster."

QUESTION:Regarding the potential new U.S. administration under Donald Trump, some individuals in his cabinet appear to be in opposition to Turkish policies. Should we be worried?

"We cannot build our relations based on preconceptions. While it is too early to comment on Trump's policies, we will continue to work in the best interests of Türkiye , regardless of who is in power. We are analyzing his cabinet choices and preparing accordingly. It is important to focus on what leaders do after taking office, not just their statements before.

We hope that Trump's focus on ending wars will translate into concrete steps that contribute to a peaceful resolution in the region. We will continue to share our vision and determination regarding Gaza, Israel, and the broader Middle East."

QUESTION: Regarding Syria, Türkiye has been pressing the U.S. to stop supporting PKK militants in northern Syria. Do you foresee a new operation in northern Syria?

"We are resolute in our fight against terrorism. We will not tolerate structures that pose security threats to our country across our borders. We have made this clear to all our counterparts. The northern regions of Syria are occupied by PKK/PYD/YPG, with support from the U.S., and this area is of critical importance not only for Türkiye but also for Syria.

The elimination of PKK/PYD/YPG from this region is essential for both Syria's stability and Türkiye s security. We are determined to continue our fight against terrorism, and we are prepared for any new developments following the U.S. withdrawal from Syria. Our national security is our top priority, and we will continue to work with Russia to ensure that the region's situation improves."