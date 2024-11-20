Bayraktar TB3 makes history as first UAV to land on short-deck ship

BAYRAKTAR TB3 UAV MAKES HISTORY AS THE FIRST TO TAKE OFF AND LAND ON A SHORT-DECK SHIP

The Bayraktar TB3 UAV has made history as the first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to successfully take off and land on a short-deck ship. The flight test, conducted aboard the TCG Anadolu, was successfully completed, marking a significant milestone in aviation history.

Developed indigenously by Baykar, the armed unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar TB3 successfully completed takeoff and landing tests on short-deck ships, becoming the first UAV in the world capable of operating from such platforms like the TCG Anadolu. This achievement sets a new precedent in both aviation and naval operations.

Having completed ramp tests, the Bayraktar TB3 PT1 and PT2 recently flew from Baykar's Flight Training and Testing Center in Keşan, Edirne, to Dalaman Airbase. During these tests, the Bayraktar TB3 PT1 carried out both day and night close flight maneuvers over the TCG Anadolu and passed the "Approach Tests" without issues.

Bayraktar TB3 PT2 completed its open-sea flight tests, and on November 19, successfully took off from the 12-degree inclined ramp of TCG Anadolu's short deck. The UAV conducted a 46-minute test flight over the Aegean and Mediterranean Sea, then landed successfully on the same short deck without any ground support equipment. This test flight has opened a new era in both aviation and maritime history.

INDIGENOUS ENGINE REACHES NEW HEIGHTS

The Bayraktar TB3 UAV successfully completed the High Altitude System Performance Test on June 25, 2024, at Baykar's Flight Training and Testing Center in Keşan, reaching an altitude of 36,310 feet. Powered by the domestically developed TEI PD-170 engine, the UAV surpassed a critical milestone. The record altitude for Türkiye's aviation history still belongs to the Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA, which reached 45,118 feet.

RAMP TESTS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

Bayraktar TB3 began its ramp test campaign in Çorlu, Tekirdağ, and continued at the Baykar Flight Training and Testing Center in Keşan, where on June 1, 2024, it first took off from a ramp. The ramp, built to match the conditions on the TCG Anadolu, has a 12-degree incline. With successful ramp tests, the Bayraktar TB3 is now ready for deployment aboard the ship.

OVER 700 FLIGHT HOURS COMPLETED

To date, the Bayraktar TB3 UAV has accumulated over 700 hours of flight time during various test flights. On December 20, 2023, during a long-duration flight test, the UAV remained airborne for 32 hours without landing, covering a distance of 5,700 km.

DOMESTIC CAMERA SYSTEM

On March 26, 2024, the Bayraktar TB3 completed its first flight using the ASELFLIR-500, a domestic electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeting system developed by Aselsan. This integration successfully demonstrated the highest performance in its class.

OVERSEAS POWER MULTIPLIER

In addition to its foldable wing structure, the Bayraktar TB3 will be a leading UAV in its class due to its capabilities. The UAV will feature beyond-line-of-sight communication, enabling it to be controlled from extremely long distances. With its intelligence-gathering, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities, equipped with smart munitions, the Bayraktar TB3 will carry out missions against overseas targets, enhancing Türkiye's deterrence power.