Turkish first lady calls for gender balance, justice in technology

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the critical role of women in society and the need for a justice-centered approach to technology at the 6th International Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul.

Attending Friday's reception organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Women," Emine Erdogan addressed attendees, stressing that "women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity."

She expressed hope that the summit would open "new doors of hope" for women worldwide and highlighted the impact of AI on various sectors, including healthcare, education, and business.

While AI's data processing power enhances decision-making, she said that technology alone cannot guarantee a brighter future for humanity unless it is intertwined with justice.

Research shows that AI developed without ethical oversight can deepen social injustices, she noted, highlighting that women are particularly vulnerable to AI's adverse effects.

Erdoğan cited UN reports indicating that women's representation in AI design remains around 20%, underscoring the need for gender balance in technology.

"Women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity. Just as it's impossible for a bird to fly with one wing, a system where women are sidelined cannot function properly," she added.

Urging men and women to work together on an equal footing, Erdoğan said history is full of ideas that have shaped humanity regardless of gender.

The Turkish first lady also paid tribute to Palestinian women who still contribute to their communities despite the yearlong ongoing war with Israel.