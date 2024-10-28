Turkish foreign minister to pay official visit to UK

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to the UK on Wednesday, which will mark his first bilateral-level visit to the country.

Fidan will meet with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London for comprehensive discussions on bilateral and regional issues, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministers are expected to discuss expanding the current free trade agreement and explore new cooperation opportunities in the energy and transportation sectors.

Defense industry collaboration and counter-terrorism efforts will also be key topics of discussion.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza will feature prominently in talks, with particular focus on the challenges in delivering aid.

Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye's position on regional stability, and concerns about Israel's actions affecting UN institutions will be addressed.

They will also exchange views on initiatives to achieve a permanent cease-fire in the region and a two-state solution to the crisis.

BILATERAL RELATIONS



The visit builds on recent diplomatic exchanges, following Lammy's visit to Türkiye as shadow foreign secretary on March 4, and former Foreign Secretary David Cameron's visit on Jan. 26.

Established in 2007, the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the UK continues to strengthen through regular high-level contacts.

Both nations maintain close dialogue on regional and global issues, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

















