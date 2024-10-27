 Contact Us
Turkish Forces neutralize 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in Northern Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions, the Ministry of National Defense announced. Operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published October 27,2024
The Ministry of National Defense announced that the fight against terrorism continues decisively both domestically and across borders.

In a statement on social media, the ministry said, "We continue to bury PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions. Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized."