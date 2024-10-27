The Oruç Reis seismic research vessel is now in its new mission area, Somalia. Upon its arrival, Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohammed Nur shared a significant message, thanking the Turkish people and President Erdoğan, stating, "President Erdoğan brought us hope when hope had run out."

Minister Nur celebrated the arrival of Oruç Reis on social media, recalling Erdoğan's arrival in Mogadishu in 2011 with a plane that brought hope. He noted that the friendship between the two countries has deepened over the past 13 years. The minister described the Oruç Reis vessel as "laden with hope."

"Inshallah, through the efforts of Oruç Reis and the accompanying fleet, Somalia will find the strength to regain its former glory and become Africa's shining star. 'Not every seeker finds, but those who find are the seekers!' We will continue to search for every step that will uplift Somalia and provide greater hope for the future, tirelessly working with our friends to advance our common vision. I would like to remind you, quoting a Turkish poet, that our strength lies in not being alone in this vast world. We are fortunate to have friends for whom we can die for the same bread, the same freedom, and the same longing. I extend my deepest thanks to our President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who works day and night to advance Somalia, and to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has always stood by us with his faith in Somalia and has played a historic and unforgettable role in building today's Somalia. I also thank the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Abdirizak Omar Mohamed for their unwavering support in our journey. Furthermore, I express my deepest gratitude to the noble Turkish nation, which has always been by our side, and to the people of Somalia who patiently build a prosperous future. Our faith in Somalia and Turkish-Somali brotherhood will always live on and illuminate our path."

A painting depicting the Ottoman presence in Aden was presented. Minister Nur gifted Energy and Natural Resources Minister Bayraktar a 16th-century painting depicting the strength of the Ottoman Navy in protecting maritime routes in the Gulf of Aden.

This painting, presented by Minister Nur when Türkiye 's Oruç Reis seismic research vessel began its mission in Somali waters, conveys a deep and meaningful message. Created by the famous 16th-century Ottoman artist Matrakçı Nasuh, the painting not only celebrates Ottoman art but also illustrates the empire's powerful presence in the Indian Ocean and its determination to support regional communities' rights against colonial powers.

The image of the Ottoman navy protecting vital maritime routes in the Gulf of Aden reflects the role the empire played in protecting the region's people from external exploitation, serving as a proud reminder of this heritage and the lasting bond with Türkiye for Somalis.

Additionally, it is said that the deployment of Oruç Reis alongside the Turkish navy reinforces the mutual commitments to shared values, regional security, and prosperity within this alliance.

This moment indicates that the Somali government is active and effective, guided by strategic foresight in its partnerships and objectives. Minister Nur's presentation of the painting completes a message initiated years ago, reaffirming the historical alliance between Türkiye and Somalia and their ongoing commitment to defending sovereignty against powers threatening peace and stability in the region.