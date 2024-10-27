Antakya Civilizations Choir to honor earthquake victims with concerts

The Antakya Civilizations Choir , which lost seven members in the February 6 earthquake, will hold concerts in 11 provinces affected by the disaster.

Established in 2007 with participants from three Abrahamic religions and various sects, the choir aims to showcase the culture of coexistence in Hatay.

Following the loss of its members in the earthquakes on February 6, 2023, the choir plans to perform concerts starting in December to keep the memory of the disaster alive.

During a concert at the restoration ceremony of the İskenderun Greek Orthodox Church, choir conductor Yılmaz Özfırat emphasized the importance of remembering the earthquake, stating, "Is anyone listening to me?"

He recalled the loss of seven choir members trapped under the rubble and expressed the challenge of conveying the experience of that night to others. He added, "After the earthquake, we tried to be the voice of the earthquake. We aimed to be your voice and demonstrated this wherever we went."