Turkish Cypriot president sets clear conditions for talks with Greek Cypriots

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar said his conditions for talks with the Greek Cypriots are clear and firm, stating that TRNC sovereignty and equality must be recognized.

Tatar is set to meet with Greek Cypriot administration leader Nikos Christodoulides at a dinner supervised by the UN in New York.

Commenting to Anadolu ahead of the informal dinner on Oct. 15, Tatar noted that any future agreement in Cyprus must be based on cooperation between the two states, adding he would present the national policy of "sovereign equality and equal international status" during the dinner.

Expressing the significance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for TRNC recognition during the 79th UN General Assembly, Tatar emphasized that negotiations based on federation are no longer on their agenda regarding Cyprus.

He stated that the dinner with Christodoulides would occur in a tripartite format with no agenda. While the Greek side wishes to continue the 2017 Crans-Montana talks, Tatar stressed that the official negotiation process will not start without recognizing Turkish Cypriots' rights and fulfilling clear conditions.

Tatar pointed out that an agreement failing to recognize Turkish Cypriots as an integral part of the state formed by their free will is impossible.

"Our conditions for talks with the Greek Cypriots are clear and firm. The negotiation process can only begin when our sovereignty is satisfied. The recognition of our sovereign equality is essential," he said.

"At the dinner, I will explain to my counterparts that to satisfy our sovereignty, there should be direct flights to the TRNC, the initiation of trade, and the lifting of outdated embargoes, isolation, and restrictions on trade, sports, music, and inter-state talks," he added.

Reiterating their commitment to a two-state policy based on sovereign equality and equal international status, Tatar stated, "This dinner is an opportunity to present our positions."



