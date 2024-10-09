Erdoğan: Netanyahu and his gang of murderers are pursuing delusional dreams

Turkish President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at his party's Parliamentary Group Meeting

Erdoğan warns Israel 'promised land delusion' will ultimately lead to great disappointment, defeat .

In his speech, President Erdoğan made the following remarks:

"We have now passed the first anniversary of Israel's attacks on Gaza, which began on October 7. In the massacres carried out by Israel in Gaza, the West Bank, and most recently in Lebanon since October 7, 50,000 of our brothers have been martyred. In Gaza, 1.9 million people, and in Lebanon, 1.3 million people have been displaced. They were forced to leave their homes. The material and spiritual cost of this massacre is increasing day by day. The danger of the war spreading to other countries in our region is growing. Iran's retaliation last week in response to Israel's escalating attacks has heightened the risk of regional conflict like never before. We are closely monitoring this escalating tension, with new thresholds being crossed almost daily, and we are taking all necessary measures for the safety of our state and our nation.

We have always kept our country away from regional tensions. We have been among those who try to extinguish the fire, not those who pour gasoline on it. We continue to maintain the same stance today. Netanyahu and his gang of murderers are pursuing delusional dreams and embarking on a very dangerous adventure. Türkiye is fully aware of what is being attempted. We can also clearly see what the ultimate target is. Yesterday, our Foreign and Defense Ministers gave detailed briefings to our MPs in a closed session of our Parliament on this issue. Both of our ministers laid out the geography with complete clarity for those with open minds. We were deeply disappointed by the statements made by the CHP Chairman after the meeting. While our entire region is going through a ring of fire, you see the CHP Chairman chasing after cheap political polemics. Frankly, we expected Mr. Özel to take a more mature stance on matters of national security.

Look, exactly one year ago, I said that Israel was faced with a choice between being a state and being a terrorist organization. Since then, Israel has acted like a Zionist terrorist organization by carrying out the most brutal genocide of the century in Gaza. Make no mistake about it. Israel is a Zionist terrorist organization. The invitation of the butcher of Gaza, Zionist Netanyahu, to the U.S. Congress and the fact that he was applauded standing for minutes and repeatedly is the clearest example of this. History will never forget that dark scene. History will never forgive those who applauded a monster with the blood of tens of thousands of children, women, and civilians on his hands. At every opportunity and on every platform, we will expose this hypocrisy. Of course, there are countries that stood on the right side of history during this process. We will always stand with them. I wholeheartedly congratulate all the nations, especially Spain, Norway, and Slovenia, that took a principled stance despite the pressure, and all the people who stood on the side of humanity against the genocide front, especially the university students with a conscience."