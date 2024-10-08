Erdoğan ally: Urgent use of force necessary to stop genocide perpetrator Israel

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli made strong statements regarding Israel, asserting that "urgent use of force is necessary to stop the genocide perpetrator Israel." He emphasized that Israel is openly defying the world, and that mere arms embargoes or condemnation messages are insufficient.

Key points from Bahçeli's speech include:

"It has become clear that Israel is openly challenging the world. An arms embargo against this terrorist state is insufficient. Condemnation messages have no binding effect. Urgent use of force is necessary to stop Israel."



He called on the United Nations to take immediate action: "The UN must undertake this historic and unavoidable duty and punish this gang of murderers."



Referring to recent developments, Bahçeli mentioned Iran's missile launches on October 2, signaling an escalation of tensions: "The situation will intensify further after Iran's missile launches."



Regarding domestic actions, he supported the upcoming closed session of the Turkish Parliament (TBMM), noting that Israel should be reminded that if it challenges Türkiye, it will deeply regret its audacity: "The Republic of Türkiye has the full power to make Israel regret its insolence."