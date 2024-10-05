Türkiye’s first national turbofan aircraft engine displayed at TEKNOFEST

TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) General Manager Mahmut Akşit stated that they aim to present something new to visitors at TEKNOFEST every year, adding, "We have brought the TF6000 engine, which we previously exhibited as a plastic model, to TEKNOFEST Adana this year."

TEKNOFEST Adana, organized by the T3 Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, with participation from 128 institutions including public bodies, technology companies, universities, and media outlets, is being held at Adana Airport. TEI, one of the festival's stakeholders, is showcasing its national aircraft engines to visitors.

Among the engines displayed at TEI's stand are Türkiye's first national turbofan aircraft engine, the TEI-TF6000, the country's first domestically produced helicopter engine, the T700-TEI-701D, the first national turbodiesel aviation engine, the TEI-PD170, the first national helicopter engine, the TEI-TS1400, and Türkiye's most powerful national aviation engine, the TEI-TF10000. Additionally, parts produced by TEI for LEAP engines that power Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft are also on display. Additive manufacturing components are among those introduced to visitors.

TEI also organizes the Jet Engine Design Competition as part of TEKNOFEST.

"WE BROUGHT THE TF6000 ENGINE TO TEKNOFEST ADANA"

Akşit explained that they are constantly introducing new items to TEKNOFEST and that they brought the TF6000 engine itself this year, after previously showcasing a plastic model. He expressed their ongoing efforts to surprise attendees each year and hinted at new surprises for the upcoming year.

Describing the significance of the TF6000, he noted:

"The TF6000 is a military turbofan engine. It is a 6,000-pound class engine and serves as proof that Türkiye is now capable of producing aircraft engines. I previously stated that once we develop and operate these engines, we will have entered the 'Super League' of aviation engine technologies. The TF6000 marks Türkiye's entry into the ranks of countries like the US, UK, France, and Germany, which have developed their own engines. We successfully ran the engine in February, reaching 15,000 RPM, where it sustained for an extended period. To date, we have conducted approximately 60 successful tests."

"YOUNG PEOPLE ARE INTERESTED IN COMPLEX, HIGH-TECH ENGINES"

Akşit expressed his happiness about young people's interest in their stand at TEKNOFEST Adana:

"Young people are incredibly curious about technological advancements. Even with such complex and high-tech engines, they follow with great interest and ask surprising questions. This gives us hope. These young individuals will become university students, graduate, and eventually take over the task from us. The new generation is much more aware, knowledgeable, and eager about technological matters."

Regarding the Jet Engine Design Competition, he added:

"We previously organized a small jet engine competition, and some of the engines were built and operated. This year, we moved on to more challenging tasks with a dual-stage fan design, which is transonic and supersonic. Designing this fan is very difficult for high school students, so the competition was at the university level. National Defense University, Ege University, and Gebze Technical University took the top three places. I congratulate them. These young talents produce truly amazing designs, and after the competition, we gradually incorporate them into our team to work on real engines. TEI is a great opportunity for a career, and unexpected teams have emerged in the past. For instance, Necmettin Erbakan University in Konya, a newly established university, had a team that won the competition and produced some brilliant engineers, who now work with us. These successes bring us hope and joy."









