TDK to compile Turkish scientific terms in new software

Prof. Dr. Osman Mert, President of the Turkish Language Association (TDK), stated that terms related to each scientific field in the Turkish world will be compiled in software, saying, "Even if we cannot achieve term unity, we have the goal of bringing terms closer together in each scientific field within the Turkish world."

Prof. Dr. Mert shared his evaluations regarding the 10th International Turkish Language Congress, held in the new building of the Atatürk Culture, Language, and History High Institution, which was completed yesterday.

He noted that 190 academics from 21 countries participated in the congress, and over 140 presentations were made, each consisting of the latest information in their respective fields.

In his evaluation of the congress results, Mert stated, "We understood that we need to focus more on the Great Turkish Language Model, the National Türkiye Corpus, digitalization, and artificial intelligence."

"Commonalities and differences in terms within the Turkish world will emerge" Prof. Dr. Osman Mert indicated that some of the topics were related to term unity within the Turkish world, explaining that the Turkish Language Association (TDK) had previously integrated over 200 term dictionaries into their acquired software.

Prof. Dr. Mert said, "Now, in this software, the first column will contain English words and terms related to each scientific field. The second column will include terms related to Türkiye Turkish. The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth columns will be designated for Turkish dialects, and they will be authorized to input their own terms here. As a result, a term bank for the Turkish world will emerge, revealing the commonalities and differences in terms within the Turkish world."

Mert stated that they will discuss creating common terms or bringing these terms closer together in the future with the Term Commission established under the Organization of Turkic States, saying, "In other words, even if we cannot achieve term unity in the future, we aim to bring the terms closer together in the Turkish world in every scientific field. This is the result and data we obtained from the presentations."

Presentations regarding the common Turkish alphabet were also made Recalling that at a meeting held two weeks ago in Baku, the alphabet commission affiliated with the Organization of Turkic States agreed on a framework alphabet of 34 letters for the Turkish world, Mert mentioned that there were presentations on this topic at the congress.

Mert reported that the necessary steps to be taken on an academic level have been completed, stating, "There will be no changes in the alphabet of the Republic of Türkiye . There will be no changes in Azerbaijan's alphabet. However, Uzbekistan's alphabet will be brought closer to us. A new Latin alphabet has been created for Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, separately but with largely the same letters. The next process will be up to their parliaments."



