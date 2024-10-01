Finnish President Stubb honors Atatürk during Anıtkabir visit

Finnish President Alexander Stubb visited Anıtkabir. Stubb, who came to Türkiye for an official visit, toured Anıtkabir with his delegation.

He laid a wreath at the mausoleum of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and observed a moment of silence before taking a commemorative photo. Stubb then proceeded to the Misak-ı Milli Tower and signed the Anıtkabir Special Book.

In the special book, Stubb wrote:

"More than 100 years ago, the Republic of Türkiye was founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and has a long history of close relations with Finland. One year after its establishment in 1924, Türkiye and Finland signed a Friendship Treaty that emphasizes their longstanding and deep ties. Today, as the President of Finland and a friend and ally of the Republic of Türkiye , I am honored to visit Türkiye , Ankara, and Anıtkabir."