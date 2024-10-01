 Contact Us
Finnish President Stubb honors Atatürk during Anıtkabir visit

Finnish President Alexander Stubb visited Anıtkabir during his official trip to Türkiye , where he laid a wreath at Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's mausoleum and signed the Anıtkabir Special Book. Stubb highlighted the long-standing friendship between Finland and Türkiye , expressing his honor in visiting the site.

Published October 01,2024
Finnish President Alexander Stubb visited Anıtkabir. Stubb, who came to Türkiye for an official visit, toured Anıtkabir with his delegation.

He laid a wreath at the mausoleum of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and observed a moment of silence before taking a commemorative photo. Stubb then proceeded to the Misak-ı Milli Tower and signed the Anıtkabir Special Book.

In the special book, Stubb wrote:

"More than 100 years ago, the Republic of Türkiye was founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and has a long history of close relations with Finland. One year after its establishment in 1924, Türkiye and Finland signed a Friendship Treaty that emphasizes their longstanding and deep ties. Today, as the President of Finland and a friend and ally of the Republic of Türkiye , I am honored to visit Türkiye , Ankara, and Anıtkabir."