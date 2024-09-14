TÜRKIYE APPRECIATES SPAINS SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIAN CAUSE

Türkiye appreciates Spain's support for the Palestinian cause, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

"Today, we were in Madrid, hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister (Jose Manuel) Albares, along with the countries of the OIC and the Arab League Contact Group," Fidan said on X.

"We met with representatives from Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, and the EU."

He said that an increase in support for a two-state solution was observed during meetings in Madrid, adding that he also met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"The growing recognition of Palestine by more European countries and the preparation of more countries to get involved in the International Court of Justice case give us hope for the realization of justice," he added.

Fidan emphasized that "Israel's lack of accountability and its unconditional support from the US" have led to a collapse of the international system and said that this is now also understood by Western countries.

"The period in which the global public viewed the Palestinian issue solely from the perspective of Israel and its supporters is coming to an end. The conscience of humanity is coming to the fore," he added.

Fidan said that a two-state solution in which both Palestine and Israel can live in peace and security is also a "historic" opportunity for Israel.

"We hope that they will seize this opportunity before it is too late," he added.