Turkish President Erdoğan receives Shell CEO for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received British oil major Shell's Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan on Monday for talks.

The closed-door meeting at the presidential palace in the capital Ankara came after Turkish state energy company Botaş and Shell signed a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement starting from 2027 that will see Shell provide Türkiye with the gas.

"Under this agreement, approximately 4 billion cubic meters of LNG will be delivered annually, totaling 40 billion cubic meters over the contract period," Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on X.

"The agreement also provides additional regional and global trade opportunities with options such as loading from the supply port and unloading at European terminals," Bayraktar added.