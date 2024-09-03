MOSSADS FINANCIAL NETWORK MANAGER ARRESTED BY TURKISH POLICE IN ISTANBUL

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) identified Liridon Rexhepi as the individual managing Mossad's financial network in Türkiye. Rexhepi acting on the orders of the Israeli Intelligence Service, was responsible for funding field operatives in Türkiye who were conducting drone surveillance, engaging in psychological operations against Palestinian political figures, and gathering intelligence related to the Syria field.



MIT's investigations uncovered suspicious activities in Rexhepi's financial accounts, revealing that he had conducted numerous bank transfers to Mossad's field operatives in Türkiye. All his movements, especially these financial transactions, were closely monitored.



After entering Türkiye on August 25, 2024, Rexhepi was placed under constant surveillance. His activities were meticulously documented, and coordination was established with the Istanbul Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Branch (TEM).



On August 30, Rexhepi was apprehended by the TEM and, during questioning, he admitted to making the financial transfers. He was subsequently arrested and sent to prison following a court hearing.



Through MIT's operations, Mossad's financial network in Türkiye was exposed. It was discovered that the funds for Mossad's field operatives in Türkiye were being sourced primarily from Kosovo and other Eastern European countries.



These funds were then transferred via banks to operatives in Türkiye, who, in turn, funneled the money to their counterparts in Syria, including through cryptocurrency payments.





















