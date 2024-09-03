Istanbul airports see over 2M tons of cargo in Jan-July period

The two airports in Istanbul handled over 2 million tons of cargo in the first seven months of the year, a 15% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data compiled by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

At Istanbul Airport, 123,200 tons of freight traffic on domestic routes and 1.7 million tons on international routes were recorded from January to July, totaling 1.8 million tons, a 16% increase year-on-year.

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, Türkiye's second-busiest air hub located in the Anatolian part of the bi-continental city, handled 70,700 tons of cargo on domestic flights and 169,800 tons on international flights, totaling 240,500 tons in the first seven months of the year, up 7% year-on-year.

The amount of cargo handled at Istanbul Atatürk Airport this year was not mentioned in the data.

COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS UP 7% IN JAN-JULY



IGA Istanbul Airport recorded a total of around 294,300 commercial flights in the first seven months of the year, a 5.5% increase year-on-year, with domestic flights totaling 67,270 and international flights reaching 227,000.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport registered 63,300 domestic and 73,000 international flights, totaling around 136,400 in the same period, a 9.5% increase.

Istanbul Atatürk Airport was not included in the commercial flights data.

From January to July, the total number of flights from Istanbul's two airports increased by 7% year-on-year to 430,700.





















