President Erdoğan visit Anıtkabir with state officials

President Erdoğan and state officials visited Anıtkabir on August 30 Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day.

The first ceremony of the 101st anniversary of the Great Victory took place at Anıtkabir.

The ceremony began with the officials' procession along the Lion's Road.

Erdoğan placed a crescent and star motif wreath at Atatürk's mausoleum.

Following a moment of silence, the National Anthem was performed.

President Erdoğan and the attending officials then proceeded to the Misak-ı Milli Tower, where Erdoğan signed the Anıtkabir Special Book.

Erdoğan wrote in the guestbook:

"Dear Atatürk, today we celebrate with excitement and pride the 102nd anniversary of the Great Victory, which cemented our presence in Anatolia and secured our independence as a nation. Despite all odds, this victory not only added a new link to the chain of triumphs in our glorious history but also paved the way for the declaration of the Republic. We are steadily advancing towards our goal of elevating the Republic of Türkiye above the level of contemporary civilizations, a product of great belief, unwavering faith, and challenging struggles. We will continue our struggle with determination until we realize our vision of the Turkish Century, which has become our nation's Red Apple. On this proud day, we once again remember you, your comrades, and our precious martyrs who fell as if entering a rose garden, with gratitude. May your soul rest in peace."