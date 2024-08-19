Efforts continue to fight Turkish forest fires

Firefighters in Türkiye are battling to contain wildfires that continue to ravage several regions, with significant efforts focused on the Izmir and Mugla provinces.

In the Menderes district of Izmir, firefighters have been responding to a blaze that broke out in a forested area two days ago. The fire, which started on August 17 in the Sasal neighborhood, required extensive firefighting efforts, with both air and ground teams deployed. Overnight, firefighters engaged in land operations, and as dawn broke, aerial support, including five aircraft and eight helicopters, was deployed to assist in extinguishing the flames.

The Izmir Forestry Regional Directorate has mobilized 18 water tenders and seven supply vehicles to combat the fire. Fortunately, a decrease in wind intensity has made the fire more manageable.

Meanwhile, in the Yatagan and Ula districts of Mugla province, firefighting teams are also managing blazes. Fires have emerged in the Yava neighborhood of Yatagan and the Karadere area in Ula. Here, air and land vehicles, including three helicopters equipped with night vision technology, have been deployed throughout the night. An amphibious aircraft from Azerbaijan is also assisting efforts to extinguish the fire in Ula, having dropped a total of 114 tons of water on the fire zone in 12 sorties.

Increase in forest fires

Recent reports highlight a significant rise in forest fires in Türkiye this year. Between January 1 and August 19, 2023, Türkiye recorded 1,419 forest fires, compared to 2,529 during the same period in 2024. Data from the General Directorate of Forestry also shows a significant increase in the area burned, from 8,865 hectares last year to 17,456 hectares this year. Non-forest areas have also been affected, with 2,012 fires reported last year versus 2,793 this year.

In August alone, Türkiye has experienced 439 forest fires, with teams responding to 247 incidents, including 109 forest fires, between August 15 and 18.

Climate and human factors

Sermin Tagil, head of the Geography Department at Izmir Bakircay University, told Anadolu that global warming is a significant factor in the increase and severity of forest fires. "According to a scientific report, the Eastern Mediterranean is one of the fastest-warming regions in the world. This warming becomes more apparent, especially in the summer months. Hot and dry weather conditions are the most effective factors in the rapid spread and intensity of fires," Tagil said.

Tagil noted that Türkiye, along with countries like Portugal and Spain, faces a high risk of forest fires. She added that 90% of fires in Türkiye are human-caused, with climate factors contributing to their spread. "Although humans are the most important factor that starts fires, suitable weather conditions and vegetation make it easier for fires to become widespread and difficult to control," she said.

Aerial efforts

The Turkish Communications Directorate reported that firefighting aircraft have flown 6,887 hours during these fires. "Our nation's aircraft operated for 6,887 hours during these fires. The aircraft flew a total of 24,335 sorties," it said on X. "In an effort to douse the flames, 88,345 tons of water were released from the air during these sorties," it added.





