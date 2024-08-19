Aids earthquake survivors with 'Voluntary Aid Ambassador' group

Ömer Mullaoğlu, a 35-year-old imam working in Hatay ,Türkiye, has been striving to help earthquake survivors from the moment the disaster struck through his 'Voluntary Aid Ambassador' group.

Married and a father of four, Mullaoğlu has served as an imam within the Directorate of Religious Affairs for 13 years, and has been working in Hassa district of his hometown Hatay for the past 4 years.

Caught in the earthquake in Hatay, Mullaoğlu managed to get his family outside during the quake. However, he lost his aunt, uncles, neighbors, childhood friends, and many other close ones in this disaster. Working with NGOs, Mullaoğlu said, "We are visiting our villages and container cities."

"We deliver various gifts, food, and clothing to them. We have become their older brother, sibling, and teacher.We serve 7 to 70. Those children find joy in a piece of candy or a balloon. The hard days are behind us. Now our faces are smiling. We get tired, but every child we touch with our hearts recharges us. We never leave our orphaned children alone. We try to make them feel as if they are not alone," he said.