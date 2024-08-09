Bus crash leaves several people dead, dozens of others injured in Ankara

A traffic accident occurred in Ankara's Polatlı district when a passenger bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge, resulting in multiple injuries. The Ministry of Health announced that there are 9 fatalities.

The accident caused an overpass pillar on the Ankara-Eskişehir road. According to initial reports, there are 9 dead and 25 injured in the accident.

Governor Şahin stated that there were no skid marks and that the driver might have fallen asleep, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The accident occurred around 5:00 AM when the bus heading towards Eskişehir crashed into the bridge pillar. Numerous fire, search and rescue, and medical teams were dispatched to the area. The route where the accident occurred has been closed to traffic.

An investigation has been launched.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç made a statement regarding the bus accident on the Ankara-Eskişehir road. Minister Tunç announced that a judicial investigation has been initiated by the Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor's Office: "A judicial investigation has been initiated by the Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the heart-wrenching accident, and three prosecutors have been assigned under the coordination of a Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor."









