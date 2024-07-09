TÜRKIYES 1ST HOMEGROWN COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE LAUNCHED SUCCESSFULLY

 Contact Us
Türkiye's 1st homegrown communications satellite launched successfully

Turksat 6A, Türkiye's first domestically produced communications satellite, was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The launch occurred at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, with deployment of the 4.25-ton satellite expected approximately 35 minutes later, as per SpaceX.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published July 09,2024
The 4.25-ton satellite will operate at the 42 degrees East orbital position and its service life will be 15 years in orbit.

It will cover Türkiye, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia and will serve 4.5 billion people for TV, radio and emergency communications.