TÜRKIYES 1ST HOMEGROWN COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE LAUNCHED SUCCESSFULLY

Türkiye's first homegrown communications satellite, Turksat 6A, was successfully launched from the US state of Florida by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

The launching was realized at 7.30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (2330GMT) on Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After around 35 minutes, the satellite is expected to deploy, according to SpaceX.

The 4.25-ton satellite will operate at the 42 degrees East orbital position and its service life will be 15 years in orbit.

It will cover Türkiye, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia and will serve 4.5 billion people for TV, radio and emergency communications.









