Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Monday announced the publication of the book Secrets of Azerbaijan, which highlights the brotherhood between the two countries as well as Azerbaijan's culture.

"Under the motto 'One nation, two states,' our Directorate has published the book Secrets of Azerbaijan, showcasing the deep-rooted culture of Azerbaijan and its brotherhood with Türkiye," the directorate said on X.

The book is also available as a PDF on the directorate's official website.